Tracking showers this morning; Additional storms expected Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of August! We are starting the month off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with scattered showers across North Alabama. We’ve seen rain in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. All of the showers will move to the east producing pockets of moderate rainfall and reduced visibility. The best chance for rain this morning will likely occur north of I-20/59. We still have a weak boundary in place across the Southeast. With a little daytime heating, we are forecasting additional showers and storms to fire up once again this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms will likely begin to develop after 12 PM and continue into the evening hours. Storms will likely develop from old outflow boundaries from dissipating storms. We could see a cluster of storms to the north and another round of rain from the Gulf impact our southern counties this evening. Some spots could see pockets of heavy rainfall while others remain mostly dry. The biggest threat today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We will continue to watch the low-end threat for flash flooding. Most of the storms should weaken and move out of the area late tonight. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 80s by 7-8 PM. Areas that receive rain this evening will cool into the 70s. The best chance for rain this evening will likely occur along and south of I-20.

Scattered Storms Continue Tuesday: Models continue to go back and forth with the potential to see stormy weather tomorrow. We will have to watch disturbances to our north that could clip North Alabama and produce stormy weather across Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. If these clusters of storms do not materialize to our north, our threat for storms will likely lower. We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered storms tomorrow. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs near 90°F. The severe threat remains low tomorrow, but we can’t rule out gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning.

Typical Weather for August: The unsettled weather pattern will likely continue all week long. We will hold on to a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky each day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Each day will provide us a chance to see afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rain chances for the rest of the week are around 40-50%. Models hint at times we could see days with higher rain chances, but the confidence remains too low as they change from run to run. It is very normal to see weather like this for early August. You may have to water the garden and lawn a few days this week, but most of us will see a passing shower or storm at some point over the next five days. The biggest threat this week is the chance for heavy rain and isolated flooding.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet as we begin August. The combination of dry air and Saharan Dust is helping to limit tropical activity. Long range models continue to show very little support of anything developing in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico over the next 7-10 days. The eastern Pacific will likely remain active during this time period. Hurricane season normally ramps up in late August. We still have several months to go as the season ends on November 30th. If you plan on doing a last-minute vacation to the Alabama Gulf Coast this week, plan for scattered showers and storms each day. Rain chances around 50-70% with temperatures in the upper 80s. A moderate rip current threat is forecast for the next couple of days, so you might want to avoid the water.

