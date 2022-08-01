Samford Football starts fall camp featuring 2 quarterbacks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Football started fall camp Monday at Seibert Stadium.

The Bulldogs went 4 and 7 last year.

Head coach Chris Hatcher said Monday’s practice saw equal snaps between two quarterbacks.

Nik Scalzo is in his first year after transferring from Kentucky, and he’s splitting first team reps with Michael Heirs.

“They both did some good things,” Hatcher said. “I think they both have good knowledge of the offense, the big thing is trying to find the pieces to put around them.”

One of those big pieces last year was Montrell Washington who got drafted by the Broncos in 2022.

Samford opens up their season September 1 against Kennesaw State.

