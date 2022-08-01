LawCall
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish

Michael Tyler, 51
Michael Tyler, 51
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30 just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Arrest records show detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

After investigating, Tyler was reportedly identified as a suspect, the arrest report went on to say.

Tyler was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.

He is facing several charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

A bail amount has not yet been set, according to jail records.

The Louisiana rapper is famous for hit songs like “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Shake Ya A***”, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on October 28, 2000.

