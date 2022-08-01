Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham.

The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West.

The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

