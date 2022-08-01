Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday

LawCall
The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham.

The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West.


The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

