From the newsroom to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.

Josh has been our afternoon and evening editor for some 11 year and he says, “Teaching is always something I thought about.. My degree in college is actually in history.”

It makes some sense to me since Josh pretty much taught me how to edit. He’s always shown me such patience and willingness to listen and explain. So why now? Josh says, “Working here I just saw all of the stories about teacher shortages -and things like that. I’ve always worked with the kids at my church.” It’s a calling for Josh evidenced by the fact this desire never went away.

He says, “I think its a calling. It’s something that I think that’s where your best teachers come from and hopefully I can be that. That’s people who have a calling and not just looking for a paycheck.”

He will know many of the students coming from Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School into the 9th grade because he volunteered there several times. Josh goes on to say, “Be a lesson for them to not only learn history but how to be a man, how to be an adult, how to lead and be a member in your community. So I am excited to not just be in the classroom but be involved in the community at Woodlawn.”

Former principal Dr. Rameka Davis of Ossie Ware, who got promoted to Woodlawn High, says, ”Having a teacher who is passionate and engaging can truly change the trajectory of a child’s life, and so Josh was very committed, very likeable - personable, and students just kind of fell in line when he was around, actually. And when he first got there the students said Ms. Davis who is that? Is he a teacher and I said potentially.“

Dr. Davis says the shortage of teachers and staff is realShe says, “It is a real crisis so we don’t want to lose teachers and we want to do what we can to support potential teachers in the profession and also sustain the ones that we have not only in Birmingham City, but statewide and in the country. It is a real crisis and we’re looking for good quality and committed individuals to teach our students .”

It will be a first day for Dr. Davis as well as principal of Woodlawn High.

Josh told me, “I’ve got my green and gold picked out. Ready to go, ready to get all in in Woodlawn, not just teaching at the school but the community. It’s an up and coming community, and I think there is an opportunity as these kids grow up to make a difference.”

We wish you the best school year ever Woodlawn High.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.