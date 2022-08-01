LawCall
National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about.

It’s happening Tuesday, August 2 around the country including in Tuscaloosa. Police, fire fighters, emergency management personnel and others will be on hand to talk with people about what they do. They’ll bring vehicles and equipment that they use and some will even demonstrate how those tools work in emergencies.

“It’s really good for our officers to see how the community does support them. As well as it gives the community the opportunity to just come and talk in a relaxed environment. I know a lot of time when you interact with police officers there’s a scene or there’s an incident and that’s their main focus to keep you safe,” Briana Freeman of Tuscaloosa PD.

National Night Out is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tuscaloosa’s Snow Hinton Park.

