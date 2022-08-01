LawCall
Mechanic urging drivers to stay aware of extreme temperatures

Vehicle heat-related calls to the mechanic tend to increase in the summer dur to high...
Vehicle heat-related calls to the mechanic tend to increase in the summer dur to high temperatures.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Intense heat this summer is doing more than making us sweat outside; it’s impacting our vehicles as well.

A lot of calls to mechanics during the summer are due to the heat-related issues.

When a car is overheating, Edgar Barron says the battery can severely be impacted. He’s the shop foreman at Long-Lewis Ford. He says battery sales tend to increase during summer months.

Because of the intense sun rays and temperatures, vehicle batteries can overheat and prevent your car from starting or even create issues while you’re driving.

He adds the electrical components of engine fans can also fail because of the heat.

Unfortunately, Barron says there’s not much you can do to prevent these heat-related issues.

“All you can do is make sure your car is up-to-date as far as maintenance,” said Barron. “That’s the best you can do. Make sure your hoses have been changed. If you’ve got over 100,000 miles, make sure your hoses have been changed, your antifreeze has been changed. Make sure your battery is not over three years old.”

You really want to stay up-to-date on your maintenance now because supply chain issues are causing shortages for certain cars parts.

Depending on the issue with your car, Barron says it could be in the shop for months.

