Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot dead inside their home in McCalla over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson Co coroner, 68-year-old Louis Grant Hulgan and 67-year-old Bernice Owens Hulgan were found Sunday night around 8 o’clock in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

According to the the coroner, an autopsy has been scheduled for August 1 to assist in explaining how they were killed.

