Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter.

HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com.

Humane Society of West Alabama does not allow animals to be dropped off. They said they especially don’t allow it when there is no one at the shelter to ensure the animals are taken in and not left outside without food or water.

If you absolutely must surrender an animal, please call Animal Control at 205-248-5840 (Tuscaloosa) or 205-339-6600 (Northport). Animal Control will take your pets to Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. Please note: Metro is currently closed to surrenders from owners directly.

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama(Humane Society of West Alabama)
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama(Humane Society of West Alabama)

Humane Society of West Alabama said they need as many fosters and adopters as possible, but they also need people to spay and neuter.

