Hoover High School Fine Arts Center gets the green light following higher construction costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School performing arts students will soon have a new home. The $15.4 million project was given the green light at Monday’s Board of Education Meeting.

The project was tabled earlier this year because of high construction cost caused by inflation. The original lowest bid was $17 million.

Despite the conversation being tabled, director of bands, Ryan Fitchpatrick stayed hopeful for the future auditorium.

“We knew that people were working diligently to make this happen but also had to make sure it was the kind of decision that was going to be fiduciary responsibility,” said Fitchpatrick.

Students who attended the Monday afternoon meeting erupted into applause when the project was approved. This followed a work session earlier in the day where the board discussed the future of the project.

Students like Madison Monsa, who participates in various choir activities, are eager to have the new space to take the stage.

“It’s really hard when we go to competitions for show choirs that do get to perform in these types of auditoriums while we’re practicing in our choir room. I think it’s going to impact our ability to compete well and bond as a team,” said Monsa.

Construction is set to begin at the end of August and be completed within 17 months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.