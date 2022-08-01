LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

Latest News

Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal held without bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa