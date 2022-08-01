LawCall
Coroner looking for family of man who died in prison

Paul Stephen Smith, 65, died July 29, 2022 of natural causes.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

He was serving a life sentence for murder from a 1986 conviction out of Cullman County.

Smith had no emergency contact information listed. His brother, Tony Smith, once lived in Pensacola, Florida, but all attempts to locate him have failed.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

