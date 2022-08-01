Coroner looking for family of man who died in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Paul Stephen Smith, 65, died July 29, 2022 of natural causes.

He was serving a life sentence for murder from a 1986 conviction out of Cullman County.

Smith had no emergency contact information listed. His brother, Tony Smith, once lived in Pensacola, Florida, but all attempts to locate him have failed.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.