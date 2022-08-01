LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Calera police officer exposed to substance belived to be fentanyl while searching vehicle

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one of their officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on July 31.

The officer felt symptoms and was treated, and is now OK, according to police.

“Fentanyl is widely used because it is so powerful in small quantities and is more profitable for the drug dealers,” Calera PD posted on Facebook, in part.

Police say touching the substance can be deadly, and if an officer or other first responder is injured or killed by the drugs in your possession, you will be held responsible.

Yesterday one of our officers was exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl while searching a vehicle. The officer...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Monday, August 1, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s...
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama