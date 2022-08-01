Calera police officer exposed to substance belived to be fentanyl while searching vehicle

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one of their officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on July 31.

The officer felt symptoms and was treated, and is now OK, according to police.

“Fentanyl is widely used because it is so powerful in small quantities and is more profitable for the drug dealers,” Calera PD posted on Facebook, in part.

Police say touching the substance can be deadly, and if an officer or other first responder is injured or killed by the drugs in your possession, you will be held responsible.

