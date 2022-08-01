LawCall
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief

The death toll continues to rise following devastating floods
WBRC and Gray Television stations help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
WBRC and Gray Television stations help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the devastating flash floods in Eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected.

Below are the two charitable organizations that WBRC and fellow sister Gray Television stations are helping to provide assistance to during this time of need.

DONATION LINKS:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online.

