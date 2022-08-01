LawCall
Alabamians head north to help with flood relief in Kentucky

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief is heading to Kentucky after major flooding swept through the state.

Around a dozen crew members have already headed north with upwards of 50 trained volunteers expected to arrive by next weekend.

Crews will help with cleaning homes and laundry services. Chaplains will also be available for those in need.

Mark Wakefield with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief said it is human nature to want to help those in need.

“We’re human beings. Kentucky in many ways is a lot like Alabama. It’s a lot different in a lot of ways. That doesn’t matter. We are human beings and it’s important that we be kind, we be helpful, and frankly, the world that which we live needs to see a lot more of that,” said Wakefield.

If you want to help with flood relief, you can find a link to help here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

