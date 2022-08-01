LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from left: Madison, 8, and Riley Jr., 6; and bottom, from left, Chance, 2, and Nevaeh, 4.(Source: Courtesy: Smith and Noble Family/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding.

Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

Their parents, identified as Amber Smith and Riley Noble, got the flash flood warning early Thursday morning in Knott County and got the kids out of their trailer, eventually watching it float off as they clung to a nearby tree.

But the water was too strong, and all four kids were dragged away.

The children were identified to CNN by family members as Chance, 2, Nevaeh, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8.

Their parents hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued, only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their children’s bodies were found the next day.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes recovery crews are “going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last.”

And more rain is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. (Source: CNN/WLEX/NBC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s...
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama

Latest News

From the newsroom to the classroom
From the newsroom to the classroom
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
Pelham Police say Hwy 52 West at the single RR crossing will be closed all week so work can be...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 52 West at single RR crossing closed all week
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say