21-year-old Northport man drowns in Lake Lurleen

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lurleen Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Rocael Ramos, 21, of Northport, drowned while swimming around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was taken to Northport Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to troopers.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

