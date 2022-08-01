LawCall
21-year-old Northport man drowns in Lake Lurleen

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lurleen Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Rocael Ramos, 21, of Northport, drowned while swimming around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was taken to Northport Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to troopers.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

