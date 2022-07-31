LawCall
Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. Sunday near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

