LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms this afternoon and early evening

WBRC Sunday morning weather 7/31/22
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A stalled front across the Southeast is lifting northward which means the greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up along and especially north of I-20/59. Scattered clouds, patchy fog and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s initially this morning. Warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon and feeling in the middle and upper 90s. The rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range. A few storms could become strong. Just remember if thunder roars, you’ll need to go indoors. Winds are coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Hourly feel 7/31/22
Hourly feel 7/31/22(WBRC)

The first week of August looks like a typical summertime pattern for Alabama. We will hold on to afternoon and evening storm chances with temperatures near average. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will likely climb into the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s. The good news is that if you need rain in your yard, you’ll have several opportunities over the next five to seven days. The coverage of rain and storms could be a little greater on Tuesday and Thursday this week. The driest time each day is in the morning hours.

The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. The combination of high wind shear and dry air has limited tropical development. A surge of Saharan Dust off the coast of Africa will also limit the potential for anything to develop in the open waters of the Atlantic. Data does hint at a system to watch Beyond the 7 Day in the Caribbean and possibly the Gulf around the 10-13 of August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s...
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
Dr. Greg Banks and daughter Dr. Amy Freeman work together at Brookwood Baptist
‘It’s amazing’: Father, daughter both doctors at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Head-on crash kills 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa County

Latest News

WBRC Sunday morning weather 7/31/22
WBRC Sunday morning weather 7/31/22
First Alert Weather 6p Update: 7-30-22
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Showers and storms gradually diminishing overnight, with patchy dense fog; more scattered storms Sunday
First Alert Weather 10p Update: 7-30-22
First Alert Weather 10p Update: 7-30-22
First Alert Weather 6p Update: 7-30-22
First Alert Weather 6p Update: 7-30-22