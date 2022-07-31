FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms this afternoon and early evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A stalled front across the Southeast is lifting northward which means the greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up along and especially north of I-20/59. Scattered clouds, patchy fog and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s initially this morning. Warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon and feeling in the middle and upper 90s. The rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range. A few storms could become strong. Just remember if thunder roars, you’ll need to go indoors. Winds are coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Hourly feel 7/31/22 (WBRC)

The first week of August looks like a typical summertime pattern for Alabama. We will hold on to afternoon and evening storm chances with temperatures near average. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will likely climb into the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s. The good news is that if you need rain in your yard, you’ll have several opportunities over the next five to seven days. The coverage of rain and storms could be a little greater on Tuesday and Thursday this week. The driest time each day is in the morning hours.

The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. The combination of high wind shear and dry air has limited tropical development. A surge of Saharan Dust off the coast of Africa will also limit the potential for anything to develop in the open waters of the Atlantic. Data does hint at a system to watch Beyond the 7 Day in the Caribbean and possibly the Gulf around the 10-13 of August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.