Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
By Russell Jones
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.

Police don’t have a lot of information. They did find his car in the parking lot.

Richard’s family put up an additional $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Bob Copus with Crime Stoppers says they will never know your identity if you give a tip.

Copus says Richard belonged to an online chat group that liked to video abandoned buildings and thinks that might be why he was at the Knights Inn.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

