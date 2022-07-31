LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.

Officers believe an argument broke out and shots were fired.

There are no suspects at this time and no one is in custody. BPD is asking that anyone with information about this case contact them directly, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

