Sylacauga Police Department asking for public’s help in second homicide of 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on July 29, 2022.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. as police responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Community. Police say when officers got to the scene, they were waved down by residents at N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive. There, they found 20-year-old Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Investigators are still searching for suspects in this case. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Sylacauga Police at 256-401-2464, or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

