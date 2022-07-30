LifeSouth pleads for donors amid blood shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is pleading for your help as it faces a critical blood shortage.

LifeSouth said when it issues an emergency plea like this one, it means the facility has less than a one-day supply of blood on hand and LifeSouth supplies 85% of blood that goes out to hospitals across the state.

LifeSouth said it’s trying to make sure blood is available if someone you love is involved in an accident or needs blood during surgeries.

Their blood donations also help patients being treated for cancer and other illnesses.

But it’s not just blood that’s in short supply.

They also need platelets, plasma, and double red cells.

LifeSouth said donations typically slow during the summer months, which is why it’s offering incentives to get more people to donate.

“Any donor Who can come out this weekend and donate, we will offer a $20 E-gift card Plus a special recognition gift any donor who donates plasma platelets or double red cells Will receive an additional $20 E gift card,” said Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth, Tachana Johnson.

You must be at least 17 years old or 16 with a parent or guardian to donate, and you must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

And you’ll also need to bring a photo I.D.

LifeSouth’s donor centers are in:

Birmingham:

396 West Oxmoor Road

Open 7 Days a Week

Tuscaloosa:

1800 McFarland Boulevard East

Closed on Sunday and Monday

Leeds:

1725 Ashville Road, Suite #121

Closed on Saturday and Sunday

LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations this weekend, including:

Saturday:

Vineyard Family Services

Sponsored by the Harvest Place Christian Church

1359 Royalty Drive, Alabaster

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Living Light Church of God

3420 Airport Road, Jasper

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Sunday:

Crosspoint Church

8000 Liles Lane, Trussville

8 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

2159 Highway 195, Jasper

8:30 a.m.- Noon

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

