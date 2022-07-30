Helping your children cope with back to school anxiety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going back to school can have some students feeling uneasy.

Tashee Brown is the youth service coordinator with the Birmingham Crisis Center. She said around this time of year, students are feeling apprehensive.

“It can be really hard being pushed back into a school with hundreds of other students who don’t really know us and have to put on that face when we’re around other people that we don’t know,” said Brown.

Those feelings can be escalated if students are in a transition year.

“There’s so many new areas and dynamics of being in middle and high school middle school and high school because you’re trying to find yourself right you’re trying to find your people are trying to find your safe zone and you don’t really have and you don’t really have that comfort of being a young person and having your parent by your side all the time.”

Brown suggests helping your student get involved in activities to create a space place from their anxiety. That could be playing a sport, instrument or getting creative.

“Something to keep your body moving and to separate you from that sense of anxiety of the unknown and something that feels more like a safe space,” said Brown.

Warning signs of something more serious going on could include losing interest in things they enjoy. Brown said to have open-ended conversations to help figure out what could be going on.

“If they don’t have that sense of interest in some of those activities that they used to love to do, like playing basketball or playing in band, or if it seems like they’re cutting themselves off from their friends or things that they usually love and find joy in,” said Brown.

The Crisis Center offers youth and teen programs. Information can be found here.

