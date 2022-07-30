LawCall
Head-on crash kills 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa County

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says 22-year-old Joshua Plowman of Buhl was killed when his car collided head-on with a truck. The crash happened on Friday, July 29 around 10 p.m.

Plowman was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene according to ALEA. The other driver and Plowman’s passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Tuscaloosa County 140, about six miles west of Coker.

No more information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.


