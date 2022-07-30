FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We are finishing the last weekend of July with a good chance for showers and storms. Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt was tracking a round of showers and storms yesterday evening that produced a couple of inches of rain in parts of Central Alabama. The good news about this morning is that most of us are starting out dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar are simply showing most of the rain to our east in parts of Georgia. We are starting off the morning mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that received rainfall yesterday. We have a stalled front across the Southeast that will help to produce showers and storms across our area. We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to remain a few degrees below average. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. A few showers are possible this morning, but we are forecasting storms developing as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. I do think we may see a few spots that stay dry today, but a good bit of Central Alabama should see showers and storms. Rain chances this afternoon are at 70%. Main threats today will be heavy rainfall, the low-end threat for flash flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. If you have any evening plans, you may want to grab the umbrella. Rain might be possible between 6 to 9 p.m., but showers should slowly dissipate and move out of the area late tonight with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Scattered Storms Possible Tomorrow: The stalled front across the Southeast is forecast to lift to the north tonight and into tomorrow. I think the best coverage to see showers and storms Sunday will likely occur along and north of I-20/59 tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow off with a mostly cloudy sky with an isolated shower possible. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will likely start out in the low to mid 70s and heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance tomorrow will trend slightly lower at 50%. A few storms could become strong, but I don’t see any organized threat for nasty weather tomorrow. Just remember if thunder roars, you’ll need to go indoors. I would plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with winds out of the southwest at 5 to10 mph.

Rain Chances Continue Next Week: The first week of August is looking like a typical summertime pattern for Alabama. We will hold on to afternoon and evening storm chances with temperatures near average. I’ve lowered our rain chance a little for Monday as the best chance for storms may end up in Tennessee and North Alabama. Highs are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s. Storm chances could increase a little Tuesday and Wednesday at 40 to 50%. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will likely climb into the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s. The good news is that if you need rain in your yard, you’ll have several opportunities over the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. The combination of high wind shear and dry air has limited tropical development. A surge of Saharan Dust off the coast of Africa will also limit the potential for anything to develop in the open waters of the Atlantic. If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for a partly cloudy sky with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will likely heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. You may see yellow flags on the beach indicating a moderate rip current threat. The moderate rip current threat will likely continue over the weekend and into the first half of next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

