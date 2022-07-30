LawCall
Crews battle fire at gas line in Marion County

Crews in Marion County were able to put out a gas line fire in Marion County on July 29, 2022.
Crews in Marion County were able to put out a gas line fire in Marion County on July 29, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Marion County were able to put out a gas line fire in Marion County on July 29, 2022.

This happened at Kinder Morgan natural gas pumping station on County Highway 56. Jeff Williams, Chief of the Shottsville Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was blowing about 60 feet up in the air. They bled the gas off the line, and it went out almost immediately. They believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

Kinder Morgan released a statement regarding the fire:

At approximately 8:00p CT today, Kinder Morgan experienced a fire at one of the compressor buildings at a natural gas compressor station on a segment of Tennessee Gas Pipeline’s (TGP) 500 system near Hamilton, Alabama. The fire, which has been extinguished, was isolated to the impacted building, and there were no injuries from this event. The fire department is on site, and the area has been isolated. An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted.

