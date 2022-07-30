Crash in St. Clair County kills one man

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says 48-year-old Jeffery Brown of Steele was killed in a wreck around 10:21 p.m. on Friday July 29.

ALEA says Brown was fatally injured when his car left the roadway, hitting a utility pole and a rock embankment. Brown was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene according to ALEA.

The crash happened on Chandler Mountain Road, about two miles northwest of Steele.

No more information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

