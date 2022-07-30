LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School officials are seeing a rise in children with mental health issues since the pandemic and leaders are working to give them more services and resources.

Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are now offering free mental health and medical services to students at seven different schools.

It’s an in school clinic at Wenonah High School that these new students are eligible to use for free. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the clinic has been successful at the high school and he knows it will be successful for other students. Sullivan said they have seen 200 students and 38 percent were seen for mental health issues. He said according to school data, these additional schools have a high medical and financial need for help.

Hayes K-8, Washington K-8, Green Acres Middle, Carver High, Huffman High and Brown K-5 all have access to the services now.

He’s said since the pandemic, more students are showing signs of mental health struggles, including in elementary schools, and he wants to help before the problem gets worse.

“People think mental health is kids just acting out, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations, so this gives us an opportunity to really address those needs on the ground. I think it’s a game changer.”

The clinic will have nurse practitioners and social workers and it will also provide basic medical care and vision and hearing help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

Alabama now has more than 15 cases of the Monkeypox virus and we know of at least one that has...
Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine
A volunteer advocacy ambassador with Be The Match is vying for more support on Life Saving...
Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support
A local cattle farmer is feeling the impact from extreme temperatures in Central Alabama.
Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat
Crews in Marion County were able to put out a gas line fire in Marion County on July 29, 2022.
Crews battle fire at gas line in Marion County
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia