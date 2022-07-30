Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School officials are seeing a rise in children with mental health issues since the pandemic and leaders are working to give them more services and resources.

Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are now offering free mental health and medical services to students at seven different schools.

It’s an in school clinic at Wenonah High School that these new students are eligible to use for free. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the clinic has been successful at the high school and he knows it will be successful for other students. Sullivan said they have seen 200 students and 38 percent were seen for mental health issues. He said according to school data, these additional schools have a high medical and financial need for help.

Hayes K-8, Washington K-8, Green Acres Middle, Carver High, Huffman High and Brown K-5 all have access to the services now.

He’s said since the pandemic, more students are showing signs of mental health struggles, including in elementary schools, and he wants to help before the problem gets worse.

“People think mental health is kids just acting out, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations, so this gives us an opportunity to really address those needs on the ground. I think it’s a game changer.”

The clinic will have nurse practitioners and social workers and it will also provide basic medical care and vision and hearing help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.