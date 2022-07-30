BCS says active shooter trainings help SROs, teachers, staff, and administrators prepare for worst case scenarios

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School students will be heading back to the classroom on August 8, 2022, and school leaders want to ensure everyone’s safety.

That’s why they hosted an active shooter training at Jackson-Olin High School July 29, 2022.

At least a dozen schools from the district were represented at the training, and each participant got a little taste of what it could be like during an active shooter situation.

Preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers, or TAASRO, gave Birmingham City School educators and staff an opportunity to suit up for an active shooter simulation.

“We wanted to do this training before school started, before the students came back because we wanted to make sure that our faculty, and staff, and our safety team, and even our SROs were prepared for any situation.”

Jackson-Olin Principal, Dr. Nichole Davis Williams, attended the TAASRO training in Orange Beach last year, and was so moved by it, she brought it back to her school.

“Some of the training involves people being in scenarios where they have to pretend to be the resource officer. That on can get kind of scary because the resource officer’s job is to actually take down those suspects. So, when we are in that role and we put on that gear to pretend to be that officer, things get really real,” Dr. Williams said.

TAASRO President, Pamela Revels, said these types of trainings are necessary to improve muscle memory in the event of a crisis.

“So, to do that, there are some firearms involved, and there’s some screaming involved to raise that anxiety cause when it comes to decision-making under stress, it’s totally different. Sometimes you can go into a freeze mode, and we want them to push past that,” Revels said.

School leaders said these trainings give everyone some peace of mind.

“Our number one job is to keep our students safe. We know that they have to come here to learn, but if students don’t feel safe, they can’t learn. Teachers don’t feel safe, they can’t teach,” said Director of Security and Safety at BCS, John Baker.

He said these trainings help build muscle memory, so everyone knows how to react in these situations without spending too much time thinking.

He says he’d like to see them happen at least once a year going forward.

