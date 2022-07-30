LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

3 injured after boat, personal watercraft collide on Lake Martin

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash involving a boat and personal watercraft on Lake Martin has left three people injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said it happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Kowaliga Bay near the Anchor Bay Marina.

Authorities said the operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft were transported to the Russell Medical Center in Alexander City. The operator of the bass boat also received medical treatment, ALEA added.

No further details were released as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s...
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed in Atmore prison
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed

Latest News

Alabama now has more than 15 cases of the Monkeypox virus and we know of at least one that has...
Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine
A volunteer advocacy ambassador with Be The Match is vying for more support on Life Saving...
Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support
A local cattle farmer is feeling the impact from extreme temperatures in Central Alabama.
Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat
Crews in Marion County were able to put out a gas line fire in Marion County on July 29, 2022.
Crews battle fire at gas line in Marion County