3 injured after boat, personal watercraft collide on Lake Martin

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash involving a boat and personal watercraft on Lake Martin has left three people injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said it happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Kowaliga Bay near the Anchor Bay Marina.

Authorities said the operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft were transported to the Russell Medical Center in Alexander City. The operator of the bass boat also received medical treatment, ALEA added.

No further details were released as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the accident.

