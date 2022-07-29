LawCall
Woman killed after hitting tree in Etowah Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. on July 28 claimed the life of a Gallant woman.

Police say 58-year-old Vannieca Barnes was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Barnes, who was not using her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash occurred on Old Gallant Road near Country Creek Road, approximately seven miles west of Attalla.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

