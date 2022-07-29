LawCall
Two shot, one killed in Sylacauga shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Sylacauga on July 28, 2022.

Authorities say deputies responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga. There, deputies found 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden suffering from a gunshot wound. Borden died on the scene.

Authorities say another 22-year-old male from Sylacauga, was found nearby with a gunshot wound as well. The victim was taken to UAB for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating what led to this shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 256-245-5121, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

