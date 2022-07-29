LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police investigate gas station shooting

Tuscaloosa Chevron shooting
Tuscaloosa Chevron shooting(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station early Friday morning.

It happened at the Chevron at 1500 MLK Jr. Blvd sometime before 6 a.m.

Police arrived to find one person who was shot in the leg following an apparent argument.

Anyone who witnessed or was involved in this incident is encouraged to contact the VCU at (205) 464-8690.

