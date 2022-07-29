Tuscaloosa Police investigate gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station early Friday morning.

It happened at the Chevron at 1500 MLK Jr. Blvd sometime before 6 a.m.

Police arrived to find one person who was shot in the leg following an apparent argument.

Anyone who witnessed or was involved in this incident is encouraged to contact the VCU at (205) 464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.