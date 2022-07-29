LawCall
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is making it harder and harder for some families to afford basics like clothing and toys but buying or selling gently used items like clothing, toys and shoes is always a great option.

Riverchase Tried n True Consignment Sale is taking place in September at the Riverchase United Methodist church.

Anyone selling items will receive 70 percent of the sale. Sellers are also able to participate in the presale along with volunteers.

On the final day, discounts are marked to 50 percent off.

Riverchase Day School Director Adam Smith said the event is especially helpful for families that have 3 or 4 kids.

“Don’t want to go spend hundreds of dollars on brand new clothes for kids to wear maybe for a few months then have to get new clothes, families that are in need, and really can’t afford much,” Smith said.

Registration for sellers and volunteers opens Monday August 1st.

Shopping will be open to the public September 14th and 15th.

For more information head over to the Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale Facebook page.

