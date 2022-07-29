LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique “Roebuck Castle” in Birmingham
Three males were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and two with...
BPD: Three injured in shooting at gas station in Woodlawn
Veterinarians in our area a seeing an influx of sick dogs coming into their clinics. Doctors...
Local veterinarian says dog flu vaccine protects pets from canine influenza
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Director of the Women’s Bureau was in Birmingham Wednesday...
U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau director visits Birmingham to discuss women in the workforce