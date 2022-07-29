New Patriots Park coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Alabaster for their new Patriot’s Park project.

About three years ago a needs assessment was done on the city of Alabaster’s Park Department, and through feedback from citizens and stakeholders, they found out they were short on parks and recreational space on the north end of the city.

In partnership with Kingwood Church, Alabaster city leaders were able to purchase the property.

The park will be located off Industrial Road in northern Alabaster.

Mayor of Alabaster Scott Brakefield said it’s a big day for them.

“We are going to be able to bring green space, adaptive playgrounds, a regular playground, pickle ball courts, it just going to address such a need on our north end of town,” Brakefield said. “It’s positioned uniquely within neighborhoods. We are going to be able to have a lot of walk ability to this park for our children and we are super excited.”

The park is expected to take about 18 months to be completed.

