LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia.

Details are limited, but the aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said the helicopter was en route to a hospital. The aircraft had some difficulties and crashed.

A pilot and two medics were inside the aircraft at the time, Turman said. The pilot was seriously injured, and the medics were injured.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area as a number of power lines are down.

City and Covington County EMA personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman found dead under chairlift in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; witness says she fell
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham

Latest News

Deputies released graphic video of homeless people being attacked at camps in Greenville County...
GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in Andalusia
70-year-old man indicted in deadly Vestavia Hills church shooting
Hoops for Hope in Auburn
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs
Hoops for Hope in Auburn
Auburn Baskeball hosts Hoops for Hope Clinic