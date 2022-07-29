LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Local veterinarian says dog flu vaccine protects pets from canine influenza

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterinarians in our area are seeing an influx of sick dogs coming into their clinics.

Doctors said canine influenza, also known as dog flu, is spreading, but there are steps you can take to prevent your dog from catching it.

Dr. Kylie Harmon with Pet Wellness Animal Hospital in Vestavia Hills said dogs have been coming into animal clinics with symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and hacking since the beginning of summer.

She said it’s often misdiagnosed as kennel cough, but it’s really canine flu, a contagious respiratory disease found in dogs.

Some animal shelters like the Greater Birmingham Humane Society have suspended all dog adoptions after several animals tested positive for dog flu.

And some animal clinics aren’t allowing any pets into their facilities—treating them outside until further notice.

Dr. Harmon said thankfully, Pet Wellness hasn’t seen any dog flu cases yet, and believes it’s because their patients are vaccinated.

“The influenza vaccine would be for dogs that board a lot, they come to daycare a lot that sort of thing and so in terms of the vaccine, it would give a single injection you’ll give a single vaccine and about 3 to 4 weeks later you would booster it. What the vaccine will do is reduce the risk of that a dog would become infected. If a dog did become infected, but was vaccinated against influenza, their clinical signs would be less severe,” Dr. Harmon said.

And if you’re wondering about costs for a dog flu vaccine, Dr. Harmon said it’s done as a bundle with distemper and kennel cough shots at Pet Wellness for a total of $60.

After that, it’s an annual booster, which will run you about $35.

Doctors said the chance of your dog dying from the flu is very small.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Director of the Women’s Bureau was in Birmingham Wednesday...
U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau director visits Birmingham to discuss women in the workforce
While we soak in the last few weeks of summer, education experts have advice on how to get your...
How to get your student back into their school year routine
New advanced manufacturing center for Gadsden State
New advanced manufacturing center for Gadsden State
New advanced manufacturing center for Gadsden State
Joe Nathan James awaiting execution tonight in Atmore