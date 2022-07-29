Local grocer still seeing raised prices amid inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal interest rates are spiking again for the fourth time in five months. This hike will be by another three-quarters of a point, and it’s all in an effort to bring down inflation.

This is the second consecutive rate hike of 0.75 percentage points from the federal government and the idea is to increase the cost of borrowing and force you to spend less money, which could help cause the cost of things like gas and groceries to go down.

But, one local grocery store owner tells WBRC they haven’t seen much of a difference in costs, even with the interest rate spikes.

Justin Petruff owns Local Source Market and Grocery in Birmingham and he said supply chain has caused suppliers to place delivery fee’s on many of his products. Even with gas going down statewide, the delivery fees are still there. He said vendors tell him they are temporary prices, but for Petruff nothing has gotten cheaper yet.

He said if costs and fee’s for him go down, he can start lowering his prices for his shoppers.

“With grocery, the margins are pretty small, so every cent helps,” Petruff said. “Even if they knocked down a few dollars off the delivery fee, that would help tremendously for us.”

Petruff said with big grocers increasing prices as well, he’s had many new customers coming in for the first time and shopping his produce from local farmers, because the cost is just about the same right now.

