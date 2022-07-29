‘It’s amazing’: Father, daughter both doctors at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like father, like daughter, there are some serious family ties at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Amy Freeman is a neonatologist at Brookwood, and her dad, Dr. Greg Banks, OBGYN, has been affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center since 1991, the day after Dr. Freeman was born in the same hospital.

“It’s one of the pinnacles of my whole existence,” Banks said. “To see her go through medical school, through a residency and the rigors of that, and then have her wind up here with me, it’s been really special for both of us.”

Freeman said she’s dreamed of working very closely with her father before.

“It’s amazing,” Freeman said. “It’s a dream that I’ve had since I started pursuing neonatology. I love the field in general but when that became the path I chose, I always thought about a scenario where my dad was there in a delivery, and he needed to come to us and hand that baby off to me.”

