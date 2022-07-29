LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Keegan & Theodore

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Keegan, born April 2012, is a rambunctious kid who loves spending time outdoors. Keegan can be shy around strangers, but he becomes comfortable he will continuously engage in conversation. He loves to help around the house and play video games. Keegan will do great with a family who loves spending time outside engaging in activities, such as camping, gardening, fishing and swimming.

Theodore, born August 2014, is a boy who loves spending time outdoors. Theodore enjoys working in the garden and going fishing. His love for all things outdoors makes him stand out above any other child. Theodore will do great with a family who loves spending time outside engaging in activities, such as riding bicycles and yard work.

These brothers need a family who is able to provide them patience, understanding and unconditional love.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

