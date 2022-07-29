Gadsden State announces new manufacturing center

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28, Gadsden State Community College announced plans for a brand new state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Center. The 50,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the East Broad Street Campus in Gadsden.

Gadsden State President Dr. Kathy Murphy says the future is bright, not just for college students but also for the community.

“Every day is a gift and a blessing but today is also a defining time for us,” Murphy said. “This will impact the community, our service area, and the great state of Alabama. This facility will change the lives of those in our communities for good and forever.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Center will offer courses to students at Gadsden State and in Etowah County schools. Training will also be offered to employees at local businesses and industries.

In a press release, the college says the Center was identified as a needed project through the ACCS ASPIRE 2030 initiative. ASPIRE stands for “Achieving Systemwide Potential through Increased Resources and Engagement” and is the result of a statewide bond issue passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2020 to provide funding for facility upgrades and new construction for all levels of education in Alabama. The decision to focus on the Advanced Manufacturing Center was determined by committees comprised of Gadsden State employees as well as partners in K-12, government, business and industry, nonprofits, and economic development organizations.

“Programs in this facility will cover and offer multiple two-year degrees,” says Workforce Development Dean Alan Smith. “Long-term and short-term certificates and dozens of workforce credentials. The design of this building will allow students to begin training here at Gadsden State while in high school. It’s going to provide students a head start in having a certificate or credential or degree in a high wage, high demand career.”

Goodwyn, Mills, and Cawood have been selected as the architect for the project. A groundbreaking date for this project will be announced soon. Dr. Murphy says they expect the construction to be completed by Summer 2024.

