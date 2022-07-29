First Alert for scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting the morning mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry, but we are tracking a few showers and storms in parts of far northeast Alabama. The rain is associated with a slow-moving cold front that is centered across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina. This cold front will be responsible for increasing our rain chances over the next couple of days. We believe we will stay mostly dry this morning, but a few storms could develop as we head into the early afternoon hours. Our best chance for storms will likely occur during the evening hours for areas along and north of I-20/59. Rain chance around 50%. Not everyone will see rain today. Storms will be capable of becoming strong. The greatest risk will likely occur in North Alabama. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, small hail, and frequent lightning. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s with southwest winds continuing at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity, the feels like temperatures will likely approach 100°F-105°F. If you plan on attending any events this evening, there will be a chance for a few storms. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 80s around 7-8 PM. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!

Next Big Thing: Our best chance to see widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely occur tomorrow afternoon as a weak cold front stalls across the northern half of Alabama. We could be waking up to isolated showers Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will likely increase in coverage tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain chance up to 70%. A few storms that develop tomorrow afternoon could become strong. The severe threat is low, but not zero. Main impacts include heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out if storms develop over the same area. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will trend slightly cooler thanks to a mostly cloudy sky. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. It will be a good idea to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.

Scattered Storms Possible Sunday: Rain and storms should return Sunday afternoon as the cold front stalls across the northern half of Alabama Sunday. We’ll likely start the morning off with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Our best chance for storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 50%. Models hint that our best chance for rain will likely occur along and north of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Typical Summertime Pattern Next Week: The stalled front will likely linger across the Southeast for the first half of next week. Rain chances may trend south of I-20 as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We will likely deal with a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day with rain chances around 30-40%. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Heat index values will likely approach 100°F-105°F. I doubt we’ll see any heat advisories.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. The combination of high wind shear and dry air has limited tropical development. A surge of Saharan Dust off the coast of Africa will also limit the potential for anything to develop in the open waters of the Atlantic. If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for a partly cloudy sky with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will likely heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. You may see yellow flags on the beach indicating a moderate rip current threat. The moderate rip current threat will likely continue over the weekend and into the first half of next week.

