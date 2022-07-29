Female Pakistani college professors talk advancement of women with leaders at

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of educators from Pakistan came to Tuscaloosa for a cultural exchange. They’re here to learn how women are succeeding in the field of higher education. The University of Alabama and University of Utah partnered with more than a dozen universities in Pakistan. Part of the partnership involves developing women leaders.

WBRC caught up with the group when it visited Stillman College. It’s made up of 25 women from Pakistan who are faculty, department chairs or deans at the colleges they represent. While here, they learned about Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Women who are leading at Stillman and Alabama offered suggestions that could help their Pakistani counterparts better address disparities in higher education that have held women back and make schools more inclusive.

Stillman’s President, Dr. Cynthia Warrick, is the first female president in that school’s history.

“They also wanted to learn about my leadership path as a female leader in higher education. Understanding what kind of barriers or challenges did I have to overcome to get where I am today,” explained Dr. Cynthia Warrick.

The group learned the importance of mentorship and setting up systems able to support women as they advance in higher education in Pakistan.

“The encouragement from the faculty members, especially the female faculty members from the very beginning, to involve them in the leadership positions so that they are prepared for the higher leadership positions in academia.” Professor Asma Hyer said.

Susan Carvalho, UA’s Dean of Graduate School, said they’re happy to exchange ideas and history of how women have overcome challenges, especially in areas that have been majority male over the years. They’ll take what they learned during this visit back home to Pakistan later today.

