Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Basketball and Coach Bruce Pearl hosted the first Hoops for Hope Clinic at Neville Arena Friday.

Pearl’s daughter, Jacqui, put on the clinic for children with special needs.

The little basketball stars battled it out on the court. When they weren’t shooting hoops they got to hang out with Auburn players.

More than 35 athletes took part through a partnership with Down Syndrome Alabama.

