BPD: Three injured in shooting at gas station in Woodlawn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting at a gas station in Woodlawn on July 28.

This happened in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. Police say shots were fired after an argument at the front of the store. Three males were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the gunshot victims were all involved in the altercation.

We will continue to update this story, as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

