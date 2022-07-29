LawCall
Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week.

Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities.

Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts areas such as economic opportunities and mental health.

She spent the last week at various neighborhood meeting listening to what community members want to see happen.

She said people who are picking up the guns are not thinking about the consequences and dangers of how it affects everyone’s lives.

“These are things that our communities have to come together, our churches, our pastors our leaders our business leaders and friends, and family have to come together and if you see something, you have to say something,” said Tate.

The office is working on community programs and policies that put an emphasis on keeping people out of violence. Tate said they should roll out in the near future.

