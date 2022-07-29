Birmingham hotel occupancy rates lower than expected for The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While The World Games was a success in some ways, it might have been a let down for some of Birmingham’s hospitality industry.

The Birmingham Business Journal says the hotel occupancy level showed an unexpected trend.

Not only were the numbers lower than expected, there were actually less people staying in Birmingham hotels the week of The Games than in years prior, according to the BBJ.

The BBJ says on average, occupancy rates were 8.2% lower July 6 through 16 as compared to the same time period in 2019. The rate was 6.8% lower than last year.

Harrison Pike, a data reporter for BBJ, says these numbers were pretty surprising.

Pike says if we did get a lot of visitors, they probably weren’t staying at Birmingham hotels.

“Like opening couple of nights, July 6, July 7 when you expect a lot of people coming in, were a couple of the lowest occupancy rate nights for the entire stretch,” said Pike. “It really peaked in those last couple of days.”

He went on to say that on July 12, the occupancy rate was just over 73% and July 15 was 76%.

Even though the rates were highest on these days, they still trend lower than last year and 2019.

