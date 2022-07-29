Birmingham-area Airbnb host says owners should keep neighbors in mind

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local Airbnb host encourages other short-term rental owners to keep neighbors in mind.

Earlier this week, WBRC Fox 6 reported on how some people in Birmingham are concerned about the number of short-term rental properties in their neighborhood.

Harold Collins II says he understands neighbors’ concerns and and tries to get ahead of any potential problems. He is a realtor and owns six Airbnb properties in the Birmingham-area.

“For me personally, what I try to do is stay out of areas where I feel like I could be a nuisance to the neighbors,” said Collins.” I try to find places that have ample parking, that are a little more secluded, that aren’t going to be a hinderance on neighbors.”

He started the short-term rental journey about two years ago and says when creating them, he always works to keep neighbors at the forefront of his mind.

“I have some properties that I could Airbnb that I don’t Airbnb because I don’t want to disturb the neighborhood feel,” he said. “So I just think there’s good places to do it and some places that aren’t as good to do it.”

Collins says depending on the location, there are rules to follow for short-term rental owners and additional taxes to be paid. Each city and county has different regulations.

“You need to be registered with a business license just to make sure your operating,” said Collins. “It’s obviously a non-homestead so your taxes are doubled. All the things that come along with a regular rental property.”

Of course, there are plenty of upsides to having short-term rentals around Birmingham.

“People get to experience areas they otherwise would not have,” said Collins. “With our Airbnbs, we try to highlight local restaurants and local stores. You get to drive business to these local business owners. Just them getting to experience the local lifestyle and you never know! Maybe that’s a place they end up moving.”

His pieces of advice for other Airbnb hosts in the area: Set very specific rules for guests and make sure to keep neighbors in the loop.

He says if they have an issue with a visitor, they should be able to call you directly.

